Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 4.61 and last traded at 4.63. Approximately 4,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.35.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

