Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading 26.8% Higher

Shares of Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) traded up 26.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 139,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,660% from the average session volume of 2,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

About Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Venues and Sportech Lotteries segments.

