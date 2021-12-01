Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPWH opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $747.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

