SpreadCoin (SPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $25,634.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info . The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

