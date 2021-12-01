Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.54

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 2528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,404,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.