Stakinglab Market Capitalization Hits $463.62 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $463.62 and approximately $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00058774 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.