Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SXI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. 80,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

