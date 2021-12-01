Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the October 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SXI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. 80,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
