State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,168 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,175,000 after buying an additional 721,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 294,106 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $830.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

