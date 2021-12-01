State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 962 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $282,821.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $1,354,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $797.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

