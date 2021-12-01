State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,198,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 367,370 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

IVR stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

