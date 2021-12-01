State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 752 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 753,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190,427 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

