State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Zumiez worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zumiez by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

