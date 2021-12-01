State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $597,000 Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Guess? were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 38.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.