State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average is $184.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.