State Street Corp Acquires 18,157 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

DESP stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $606.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.34. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

