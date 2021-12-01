State Street Corp Acquires 72,292 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 702.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.20% of Flexsteel Industries worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $49,737.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,115 shares of company stock worth $143,815. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

