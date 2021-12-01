State Street Corp Buys 18,757 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $53,099.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,081 shares of company stock valued at $742,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

