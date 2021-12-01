State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 4,413.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,535 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at $3,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 306,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 582.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 271,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

