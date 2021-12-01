State Street Corp Has $3.50 Million Stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.17% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 189.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 342,301 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABUS stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $432.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

