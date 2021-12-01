Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Stellantis alerts:

NASDAQ STLA opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.