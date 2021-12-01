Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.
NASDAQ STLA opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.
About Stellantis
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
