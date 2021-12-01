Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of STL stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,070 shares of company stock worth $2,974,664. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,570,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 976.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,718,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,834 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

