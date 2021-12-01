Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 4,061 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,914.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

