Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Sells $731,900.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SF traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,442. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

