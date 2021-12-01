Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 528% compared to the average volume of 987 call options.

BEN stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

