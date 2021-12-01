StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $72.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

