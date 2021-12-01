Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $463,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 485,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 250,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 209,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.