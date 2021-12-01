Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $541.28. 30,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.86 and its 200-day moving average is $443.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The company has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

