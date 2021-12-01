Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. 8,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.