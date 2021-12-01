Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $179,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $6,958,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,879,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $3,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $249.29. 12,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

