Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 72,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,862. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.