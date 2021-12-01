Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,782 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.29. 98,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,753. The firm has a market cap of $414.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.06 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

