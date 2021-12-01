Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 65,964 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

RDVY stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 6,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,655. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

