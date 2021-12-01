Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.69. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.97 and its 200-day moving average is $248.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

