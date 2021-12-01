Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,470 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.05. 33,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,184. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

