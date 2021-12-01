Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $32,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.68. 73,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,306. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

