Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,582 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VUG traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,012. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

