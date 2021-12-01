Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 202 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 189,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,931,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

