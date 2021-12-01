StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $503,268.67 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $503,268.67 and $339.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,450,243,612 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.