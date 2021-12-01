Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 248,209 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $17,491,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 333,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $23,180,399.58.

On Monday, November 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 418,973 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $28,976,172.68.

On Monday, November 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $14,222,864.20.

On Monday, October 25th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $7,983,746.32.

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $6,189,617.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

