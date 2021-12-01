Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

HIG stock opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.