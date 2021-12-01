Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Regency Centers stock opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

