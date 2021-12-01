Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

MPW opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.