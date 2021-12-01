Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $69,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

