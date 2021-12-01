Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 135 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $3,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $216.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.23. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.09 and a twelve month high of $229.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

