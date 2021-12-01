Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 95 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG opened at $154.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

