Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in Summer Infant by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summer Infant by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 40.99%.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.