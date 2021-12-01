Summit X LLC Acquires 13,395 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

