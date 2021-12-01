Summit X LLC Acquires 240 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

