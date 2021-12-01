Summit X LLC Purchases 45,962 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.