Summit X LLC Sells 655 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,992 shares of company stock worth $132,969,240. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $227.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.32 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

